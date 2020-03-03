An honourable funeral of a sex-worker







A few days back, the funeral of a sex-worker was the talk of the day throughout the country. It held in one of the world's biggest brothels in the village of Daulatdia in Rajbari District. After the death of Hamida Begum (65), her family wanted to bury her in an unblemished grave as per as their customary practice.



However, a group of sex workers stood against their typical practice; upon the discussion, they could persuade the local police to go for a discussion with the local religious leaders regarding the proper burial. According to police chief Ashiqur Rahman, the Imam was initially showed an unwillingness to perform the prayers. After that, the residents asked him (Imam), does Islam prohibit anyone from taking part in the funeral prayers of a sex worker? In the reply, he did not give any satisfactory answer. Also, the police chief said more than 200 people assembled at the funeral. Besides, 400 people attended to a post-funeral feast and prayers. Thus, the deceased had finally received dignified formal Islamic funeral. It is needless to say that it took many years to breakdown a long-lasting taboo from society.



Can prostitution be a hindrance of funeral?

According to Islamic Shariah, Prostitution is illegal. On the contrary, prostitution is legal in our country since 2000. It is considered as an immoral work in our society; hence, the imam and the Islamic spiritual leaders refrain themselves from performing Islamic funeral. Here, some people might argue that Islam does not support immoral act. So, attending the funeral of the sex-worker may be a reason for sin act! Despite all the arguments, it cannot be said that the Muslims cannot take participate in the funeral. Here, it is important to mention that if an individual dies as a Muslim, no matter what, whether he or she is a sex-worker or not, they will be the subject to the Islamic funeral. Hence, the profession of prostitution cannot be a bar of Islamic funeral.



Our views on the sex-worker:

Since the British Colonial Period, the sex-workers have been separated from the mainstream population in this South-Asia. The times have passed; however, the changes have not come yet. It is a widespread phenomenon that almost all the people of Bangladesh, we see the sex-workers as a non-human being. Our cultural stigma and stereotypes have made us bound to treat them inhumane. As a result, they have been seen as criminals, not as ordinary citizens.



How much constitutional rights they get?

Due to the profession the sex workers do not get the equal right to life, right to dignity and livelihood. The Constitution of Bangladesh has given the guarantee of the abovementioned rights. However, when these terms come in implementation, the present scenario tells that it is a clear violation of rights such as the right to life, dignity, equality, equal protection. Therefore, it can undoubtedly be said that constitutional rights are not ensured.



A ray of hope:

Although the sex-worker community had lost their favourite one, they have received their rights through the formal Islamic funeral. It is worth mentioning that the community people have received their rights as humans, the ordinary citizens of this country. Besides, they have tasted their long-awaited freedom after all these years. Therefore, the recent event reflects the ray of hope in establishing their dignity.



Shahriar Bin Wares is a Graduate Student from Department of Law, North South University





















