

PM's urge to continue progress in sports



Indeed competitive sporting events create scopes for children to explore their sporting talents. More importantly, sports in any form, football, cricket or hockey are a pre-requisite to sound health and mind. A healthy mind resides in a fit body and there is no alternative to sports and extracurricular activities.



Nevertheless, we have recently witnessed how Bangladesh has recently emerged as the world champions in an international tournament. Our under-19 cricket team has become the world champions while giving a buoyant image of Bangladesh to the rest of the world. This recent victory shows that we have numerous talented youngsters and the future of our sports sector seems bright. But we need to get more prospective talented youths engaged in and dedicated to sports. It is a commendable initiative by the government as they are constructing mini-stadiums at every upazila across the country to create scope for carrying out sports and games throughout the year.



However, though our cricket has its own glory but the most popular game- football has noticeably lost its appeal. At the junior level, some 100,000 boys and 12,000 girls took part in competitive tournaments across the country this year. A total of 4,828 upazila-level teams, 581 district-level teams, 68 divisional-level team, and 8 national-level teams participated in the second edition of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman U17 tournament. This statistics shows that we have no shortage of young players even at the grassroots level.











Here we can refer to the fearless girls' football team of Kolosindur who made our country proud several times. We need to organize talent hunt programmes at the district levels to locate and nurture potential talents of specific sporting categories and promote them accordingly. The private sector can play a landmark role by sponsoring players and organise regular tournaments. Sadly, we are repeatedly failing to do so. As a dire consequence, majority of our talented youngsters gets lost in the oblivion.



To conclude with, state-sponsored sport bodies must hold inter-school tournaments in all disciplines, and sports. Sports should be incorporated into the school curricula. On top of it, it is important to create a youth-friendly sporting infrastructure. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed on the need for continuing the progress in sport and cultural practices. She emphasised on creating more opportunities for exploring youngsters' hidden talents while keeping the youth away from terrorism, militancy, drug and corruption. She came up with her call while attending the back-to-back closing ceremonies of Bangabandhu and Bangamata under - 17 gold cups.