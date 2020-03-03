Three hacked dead in three districts





KHULNA: A BCL leader who was beaten up and injured over establishing supremacy in the area at Koyra Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon, died on the way to Dhaka on Monday morning.

Deceased Hadiuzzaman Russell, 28, was the son of Abdus Sattar Sana of Baila Harania Village in the upazila. He was the general secretary of upazila BCL.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Koyra Police Station (PS) Robiul Hossen said Russell's cousins beat him up mercilessly on Sunday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to Upazila Health Complex first and later shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Later, he died on the way to Dhaka on Monday morning.

However, police arrested two accused- Tuhin and Milon, from Koyra Upazila Health Complex on Sunday night, the OC added.

PIROJPUR: A lawyer's assistant was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in the town on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Siddiqur Rahman Khalipha alias Siddique Mohuri, 60, son of late Kashem Ali Khalipha of Dakhin Sankharpasa Villge in Sadar Upazila. He was a former union parishad member.

Deceased's Relative Shahidul Islam said a group of miscreants stabbed Siddique while he was going to the Judge Court in the morning, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing his cry for help, the locals rushed to the spot and took him to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor Ariful Hasan declared him dead.

Superintend of Police (SP) Haiatul Islam Khan said Siddique might be killed following family feud and land disputation.

However, police are investigating the matter, the SP added.

MANIKGANJ: A man allegedly hacked his father to death in Harirampur Upazila of the district on Saturday.









Deceased Ahmad Ali Aham, 62, was a rickshaw-puller and a resident of Mazampara Village in the upazila.

Harirampur PS OC Mueed Chowdhury said Aham had an altercation with his son Mohammad Ali about 8am over his intention to third marriage.

At one stage, Ali hacked his father, leaving him seriously injured. The injured was rushed to Manikganj General Hospital where he died about 2pm.

