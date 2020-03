BARISHAL, Mar 2: Taib Hossain, a minor son of Joint News Editor of the Daily Barishaler Kagaj Ekramul Kabir, died of sickness at a hospital here on Saturday at 11PM. He was 5.

Members of Barishal Reporters' Unity including its President Sushanto Gosh and General Secretary Bappi Shaha expressed deep shock at his death.