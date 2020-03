KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 2: A physically-challenged minor boy drowned in a pond in Khayerhat area under Patarirhat Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Abdus Salam, 10, was the son of an expat Abdul Hannan of the area.

Patarirhat Union Parishad Chairman Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju said the boy went missing on Sunday evening. After searching, family members recovered the body from the pond.