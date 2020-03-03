2 commit suicide





BOGURA: A school-going boy committed suicide by hanging himself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Nazmul Hossain, 14, was the son of Islam Hossain of College Para area in Nandigram Municipality. He was a student of class eight at Nandigram Muktijoddha Technical School.

Local sources said Nazmul had been demanding for a motorcycle to his father in recent days. As he did not get motorcycle, he hanged himself at his own residence at noon. An unnatural death case was filed with Nandigram Police Station.

KHAGRACHHARI: An HSC candidate killed self over stalking by three youths in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Priya Chakma, 18, was an HSC candidate of this year from Dighinala Government Degree College.

Police and local sources said three youths- Joyce Chakma, son of Sunil Bikash Chakma, Arbin Jibon Chakma, son of Pulin Bihari Chakma, and Sumanta Chakma, son of Jibon Kumar Chakma, were stalking the girl for long.

On Saturday, she killed self by hanging from a tree near her house.

















