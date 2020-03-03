

Thrust on making people aware of voting rights

This year's theme of the day was 'Voter hoyee vote dibo, desh goray angsho nibo' (I shall cast vote after being voter, take part in nation building).

BOGURA: To mark the Day, a discussion meeting was held in deputy commissioner's conference room where Deputy Director of local government department Sufia Nazim was present as chief guest and District Senior Election Officer Mahbub Alam Shah was in the chair.

Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Mokbul Hossen, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Abu Sufian Shafiq also spoke in the meeting.

Later, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, district election office organised different programmes in cooperation with district administration.

A rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin was brought out from District Collectorate Building premises in the morning, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same venue.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room with District Election Officer M Mahbubur Rahman in the chair while DC Abdul Matin was chief guest at the meeting.

Among others, Police Super (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir spoke as special guests.

The meeting was also addressed by Sadar Upazila Election Officer Abdul Latif and senior journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman while Assistant Commissioner of DC office Syeda Saleha Nur moderated the function.

The speakers said exercising the voting rights by a voter is a constitutional duty as the elected representatives work in building the nation.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the day would make the young people aware about the voting rights as well as create awareness among the people to exercise their rights.

Thrust on making people aware of voting rights

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam said an emphasis should be given to increase the attendance of the voters in all polls through creating much awareness to them so that they can elect their chosen candidates to lead the nation towards desired development.

District Election Officer Mahbubur Rahman said the Election Commission observed the day for the first time on March 1, 2019, but later, the government changed the date to March 2.

JOYPURHAT: A rally was brought out from Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem ground, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at Zila Parishad Auditorium.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same venue where Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, was present as chief guest and ADC Md Moniruzzaman was in the chair.

Among others, SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Chairman and district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) SM Solaiman Ali, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Milton Chandra Roy, and District Election Officer Md Shahidul Islam were present as special guests.

KISHOREGANJ: District administration and district election office jointly arranged different programmes.

A discussion meeting was held at Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room where DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury was present as chief guest and Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud was in the chair.

It was addressed, among others, by Additional SP Masud Anwar, Sadar UNO Md Abdul Kadir Mia, District Election Officer Mohammad Ashraful Alam, District Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, and Kishoreganj Press Club Member Secretary Monour Hossain Rony.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.

LAXMIPUR: A rally was brought out from Collectorate Building premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same place.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same venue where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was present as chief guest and District Election Officer Muhammad Nazim Uddin was in the chair.

Among others, ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan, Sadar UNO Shafiqur Ridowan Arman Shakil, and Assistant Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam were present as special guests.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: To mark the Day, upazila election office brought out a rally from upazila parishad premises, and it paraded the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at upazila election office with Upazila Election Officer Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan in the chair.

Among others, Upazila Vice Chairman Md Ataur Rahman, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nasir Uddin, Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee President Dr KM Ehsan Advocate, Upazila Cooperatives Officer Mir Kashem, Upazila Youth Development Officer Sarwar Sultan Ahmed, Assistant Upazila Education Officer Md Sabuj Mia, Assistant Programmer Ahsan Habib, Deputy Assistant Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Mohammad Saiful Islam, and teacher Babu Dilip Kumar Roy also spoke on the occasion.

PANCHAGARH: DC Sabina Yasmin released balloons on Collectorate premises in the morning.

A colourful rally was brought out from Collectorate premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same place.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room where DC Sabina Yasmin was present as chief guest and District Election Officer Md Alamgir was in the chair.

Among others, ADC (General) Md Abdul Mannan, ASP Sudarshan Kumar Roy, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam were present as special guests at the meeting.

RANGAMATI: A colourful rally was brought out from Rangamati Municipality premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended on DC office premises.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office where DC AKM Mamunur Rashid Mamun spoke.

At that time, ADC Shilpi Rani Roy, District Election Officer Md Shafiqul Islam, and Chattogram Hill Tracts Regional Council Member Hajji Md Kamal Uddin were also present.

Later, DC AKM Mamunur Rashid Mamun handed over national identity cards among new voters.























The National Voter Day was observed in different districts of the country, including Bogura, Gaibandah, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Mymensingh, Panchagarh, and Rangamati, on Monday with much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the day was 'Voter hoyee vote dibo, desh goray angsho nibo' (I shall cast vote after being voter, take part in nation building).BOGURA: To mark the Day, a discussion meeting was held in deputy commissioner's conference room where Deputy Director of local government department Sufia Nazim was present as chief guest and District Senior Election Officer Mahbub Alam Shah was in the chair.Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Mokbul Hossen, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Abu Sufian Shafiq also spoke in the meeting.Later, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, district election office organised different programmes in cooperation with district administration.A rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin was brought out from District Collectorate Building premises in the morning, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same venue.Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room with District Election Officer M Mahbubur Rahman in the chair while DC Abdul Matin was chief guest at the meeting.Among others, Police Super (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir spoke as special guests.The meeting was also addressed by Sadar Upazila Election Officer Abdul Latif and senior journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman while Assistant Commissioner of DC office Syeda Saleha Nur moderated the function.The speakers said exercising the voting rights by a voter is a constitutional duty as the elected representatives work in building the nation.DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the day would make the young people aware about the voting rights as well as create awareness among the people to exercise their rights.Terming the celebration of the day as a time-befitting decision of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, DC Abdul Matin urged all the concerned to take necessary steps so that no eligible citizen of the country remains out of the voter list anyway.SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam said an emphasis should be given to increase the attendance of the voters in all polls through creating much awareness to them so that they can elect their chosen candidates to lead the nation towards desired development.District Election Officer Mahbubur Rahman said the Election Commission observed the day for the first time on March 1, 2019, but later, the government changed the date to March 2.JOYPURHAT: A rally was brought out from Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem ground, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at Zila Parishad Auditorium.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same venue where Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, was present as chief guest and ADC Md Moniruzzaman was in the chair.Among others, SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Chairman and district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) SM Solaiman Ali, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Milton Chandra Roy, and District Election Officer Md Shahidul Islam were present as special guests.KISHOREGANJ: District administration and district election office jointly arranged different programmes.A discussion meeting was held at Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room where DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury was present as chief guest and Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud was in the chair.It was addressed, among others, by Additional SP Masud Anwar, Sadar UNO Md Abdul Kadir Mia, District Election Officer Mohammad Ashraful Alam, District Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, and Kishoreganj Press Club Member Secretary Monour Hossain Rony.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.LAXMIPUR: A rally was brought out from Collectorate Building premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same place.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same venue where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was present as chief guest and District Election Officer Muhammad Nazim Uddin was in the chair.Among others, ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan, Sadar UNO Shafiqur Ridowan Arman Shakil, and Assistant Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam were present as special guests.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: To mark the Day, upazila election office brought out a rally from upazila parishad premises, and it paraded the main roads of the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at upazila election office with Upazila Election Officer Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan in the chair.Among others, Upazila Vice Chairman Md Ataur Rahman, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nasir Uddin, Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee President Dr KM Ehsan Advocate, Upazila Cooperatives Officer Mir Kashem, Upazila Youth Development Officer Sarwar Sultan Ahmed, Assistant Upazila Education Officer Md Sabuj Mia, Assistant Programmer Ahsan Habib, Deputy Assistant Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Mohammad Saiful Islam, and teacher Babu Dilip Kumar Roy also spoke on the occasion.PANCHAGARH: DC Sabina Yasmin released balloons on Collectorate premises in the morning.A colourful rally was brought out from Collectorate premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same place.Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room where DC Sabina Yasmin was present as chief guest and District Election Officer Md Alamgir was in the chair.Among others, ADC (General) Md Abdul Mannan, ASP Sudarshan Kumar Roy, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam were present as special guests at the meeting.RANGAMATI: A colourful rally was brought out from Rangamati Municipality premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended on DC office premises.Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office where DC AKM Mamunur Rashid Mamun spoke.At that time, ADC Shilpi Rani Roy, District Election Officer Md Shafiqul Islam, and Chattogram Hill Tracts Regional Council Member Hajji Md Kamal Uddin were also present.Later, DC AKM Mamunur Rashid Mamun handed over national identity cards among new voters.