Two killed in Gopalganj road accidents





The deceased were identified as Tokimunnesa Begum, 60, of Miapara area in the district town, and Sajjad, 6, son of Monsur Sheikh of Kashiani Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Monirul Islam said a soil-laden trolley ran over Tokimunnesa in Launchghat area of the town on Monday morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

Police recovered the body and seized the vehicle but its driver managed to flee the scene.

The body was handed over to family members without autopsy.

Meanwhile, Sajjad was hit by a battery-run easy-bike in Durgapur Village of the upazila on Sunday night, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital where he died under treatment.



























