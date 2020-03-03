Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:45 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Countryside

Two killed in Gopalganj road accidents

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Mar 2: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.
The deceased were identified as Tokimunnesa Begum, 60, of Miapara area in the district town, and Sajjad, 6, son of Monsur Sheikh of Kashiani Upazila in the district.
Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Monirul Islam said a soil-laden trolley ran over Tokimunnesa in Launchghat area of the town on Monday morning, leaving her dead on the spot.
Police recovered the body and seized the vehicle but its driver managed to flee the scene.
The body was handed over to family members without autopsy.
Meanwhile, Sajjad was hit by a battery-run easy-bike in Durgapur Village of the upazila on Sunday night, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital where he died under treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three hacked dead in three districts
Obituary
Minor drowns at Kamalnagar
2 commit suicide
Thrust on making people aware of voting rights
Two killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Five found dead in four districts
Pro-AL panel wins C’Bazar Bar Assoc polls


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft