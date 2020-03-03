Five found dead in four districts





Five persons including a couple were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Barishal, Joypurhat and Panchagarh, in three days.PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a fisherman from Char Boleshwar Village under Indurkani Police Station (PS) of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain Khan, 60, son of Nadim Khan of Badnikhali Village of Morelganj Upazila in Bagerhat. Police sources said, on information, a team of police rushed to Char Boleshwar Village and recovered the body from a paddy field in the morning.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Indurkani PS Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.BARISHAL: Police recovered a woman's floating body from a pond in Kalikapur area under Mehendiganj Municipality of the district on Sunday noon.Deceased Nargis Begum, 35, was the wife of Riaz Hawlader of the area.Family sources said, on Sunday noon, they found Nargis nowhere. Later, her mother-in-law Morsheda Begum saw her floating body in the pond and informed police. Police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from Gudumba Village under Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased were identified as Shahin Sultan, 27, and his wife Asha Khatun, 24, of the village.Akkelpur PS OC Abu Obayed said the couple locked into an altercation on Saturday night. At one stage, Asha killed self by hanging from a tree beside their house.Police found the body of Shahin under the hanging body of Asha. The bodies were sent to Zila Adhunik Hospital morgue for autopsies.PANCHAGARH: Police recovered a youth's floating body from the Mahananda River at Amghata border under Banglabandha Union in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.Deceased Mostofa, 28, was the son of Mofizol Islam of Shalbahan area in the upazila.Police said locals saw the floating body at noon and informed them.