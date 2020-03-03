Pro-AL panel wins C’Bazar Bar Assoc polls





It bagged nine posts out of 17 including the posts of president and general secretary (GS).

Advocate AZM Moyeen Uddin and Advocate Zia Uddin Ahmed were elected president and GS respectively.

Those won from the panel are: Advocate Kafil Uddin (vice president), Advocate Hossen Rahat Firoz (assistant GS/general), and Advocate Mohammad Saifuddin (assistant GS/accounts).

The members are: Advocate M Ishaq, Advocate Tajmin Huda Chowdhury, Advocate Rafiq Uddin, and Advocate Nahida Khanam Coxy. Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Front got eight posts including the posts of senior vice-president.

Those won from the panel are: Advocate M Sadeq Ullah (senior vice-president), Advocate Mahbubul Alam Tipu (library and information technology secretary), and Advocate Kutub Uddin (entertainment and cultural affairs secretary).









The members are: Advocate Abul Kalam Siddiqi, Advocate Sayed Alam, Advocate Abul Quashem M Junaid, Advocate Nazim Uddin, and Advocate Sabbir Ahmed.





