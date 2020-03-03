Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:45 PM
Bicycle rally to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

To celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a bicycle rally was held in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali on Sunday. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Mar 2: To celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the publicity has begun in the upazila of the district with bicycle rally.
Former chief whip of Jatiya Sangsad ASM Feroz, MP, inaugurated the bicycle rally at Awami League Party Office on the Janata Bhaban premises in the upazila on Sunday.
Bauphal Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Mosharef Hossain Khan presided over the programme.
Delwara Feroz, wife of ASM Feroz, Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Commander Shamsul Alam Mia and Nazirpur Union Parishad Chairman Ibrahim Faruque, among others, were also present in the programme.
It is to be noted that over 100-itemed programmes were arranged to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which is to begin from March 17 to the year end.


