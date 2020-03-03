

People suffer for risky bamboo bridge at Baraigram

Despite a long-standing demand for a permanent bridge over the river, the authority concerned is not responding.

Locals said people of Dogachhi, Chulkathi, Monpirit, Dhulia, Majhgram and Laxmichamary villages in the upazila communicate through the bridge daily. But, in absence of a permanent bridge, their regular communication and carrying of goods are facing setback.

Due to no response for long from the authority concerned, the villagers, at their own initiative, made a 200-foot long bamboo bridge over the river spending about Tk 40,000 two years back. In the course of time, the bridge has turned deplorable.

Due to lack of any alternative, the local farmers have to carry their agriculture products through the bridge in order to sell those in different bazaars, including Merigachha.

The students of Mashinda and Merigachha Primary Schools, Merigachha High School, Lyceum Academy, Panchbaria Girls High School, Khalisadanga College, and Dhanaidaha Fazil Madrasa are using the bridge regularly amid life risk.

According to field sources, the bridge is likely to collapse any time, causing deadly accident.

Assistant Teacher of Merigachha Government Primary School Shefali Khatun said a permanent bridge is necessary in place of the deplorable bamboo bridge.

Upazila Engineer Abdur Rahim said, "I did not know the matter. After visiting the area, steps will be taken to build a permanent bridge."

















