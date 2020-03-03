Lawachhara National Park Rescue Centre ‘fails to deliver’





The government declared approximately a1, 250-hectare area in Kamalganj upazlia as a national park on July 7, 1996 under the Wildlife Act, 1974.

Wildlife at the Lawachara National Park includes 460 species -- 167 species plants, four amphibian species, six reptile species, 246 bird species, 20 mammal species, and 17 insect species, according to sources at the national park. The wildlife rescue centre was established at Jankichra camp under the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department to protect biodiversity.

Visiting the rescue centre, this correspondent found that the rescue centre has taken a haunted look with bushes in the surrounding area for lack of proper maintenance.

Alhough it requires at least four to five trained and skilled workers to take care of wild animals at the centre but now it has only two staff-one is a trained junior wildlife scout and another is his assistant forest guard.

The guard, Ibrahim, takes care of the rescued wild animals in absence of the wildlife scout. At present, there are two fishing cats, five monkeys and three Burmese pythons which were rescued from different parts of the forest.

"The sick and injured animals will be released later in the forest after their treatment. As there is no veterinary surgeon, the treatment of the animals is being hampered," said district livestock officer Masudur Rahman Sarker.









He also said a veterinary surgeon for the treatment and nursing of wild animal is needed but the rescue centre is running without any surgeon for the last three years.

Sajal Das, director of Wild Animal Service Foundation, said for lack of manpower and surgeon in the centre, workers of his foundation rescue wild animals and provide treatment to them. Monayem Hosssain, ranger of Lawachara Forest Beat, said the activities of the centre are being hampered for manpower shortage.

Md AhadMiah, general secretary of biodiversity protection committee, said when wild animals enter the locality in search of food, they get trapped by locals. After their rescue, forest department brings the animals to the rescue centre but the animals do not get proper treatment as there is no veterinary surgeon, he said. -UNB

