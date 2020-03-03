Two killed in Chattogram fire

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 02: Two young men were burned to death and another was injured as a fire broke out at a house in Boropol area of Halishahar early Monday.

The deceased are- Mohon, 35, hailing from Cumilla and Zakir, 34, hailing from Chandpur.

Farid Ahmed Chowdhury, acting assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service, said that the fire broke out at the house around 1:25 am and gutted the house and six adjoining shops.

On information, eight vehicles of different fire service stations rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire around 2:35am. Later, they recovered the charred bodies of the youths and rescued a burn injured man. -UNB









