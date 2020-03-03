Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Civil society’s role crucial to prevent militancy: CTTC chief

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

RANGPUR, Mar 02: The civil society and mass media should play significant role in creating social awareness for preventing violent terrorism and militancy those are enemies of the people, country, economy and humanity.
Chief of the Counter Terrorism and Translational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Monirul Islam said this at a views-exchange meeting with civil society members at Police Lines School and College auditorium here on Sunday night as the chief guest.
Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarkar presided over the event titled 'Doings for Prevention of Violent Terrorism' sponsored by the 'Establishment of counter terrorism and international crime prevention center of Bangladesh Police' project.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud and Rangpur District Council Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom addressed the meeting as special guests.
On the occasion, the CTTC Chief received a series of questions and suggestions from the participating civil society members, including journalists, regarding prevention of terrorism and militancy and answered to the questions.     -BSS


