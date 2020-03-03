Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Army Chief inaugurates Army Aviation School base in Lalmonirhat

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

LALMONIRHAT, Mar 02: Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed on Monday inaugurated the Army Aviation School base at Lalmonirhat Cantonment.
He also inaugurated new infrastructures, a newly-built helipad and laid the foundation stones of Officers' Mess and SM Barrack.
Aiming to cope with modernisation, the aviation school will be run by the Army Aviation Group where all aeronauts, engineers and crew of Bangladesh Army will get training under 14 trades, said the Army Chief.
Aviation School has been extended to Lalmonirhat to provide necessary training, General Aziz Ahmed said, adding that new and modern infrastructures will also be built here to increase the power of Army Aviation.
The Army Aviation Group is a specialised institution of Bangladesh Army. An Army Aviation School was established in Dhaka in 2012 as a sister organisation of Army Aviation Group.  General Aziz also inaugurated a modern and automated Milking Parlor for Lalmonirhat Military Farm where over 6,000 litres of milk is being produced daily.    -UNB


