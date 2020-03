SATKHIRA, Mar 02: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Monday rescued three kidnapped fishermen and arrested two suspected robbers, including an Indian national, along with arms and bullets from a canal in the Sundarban.

The arrestees are Golam Molla, 36, a resident of Rampal upazila and Jalal Uddin, 50, of Chabbish Pargana in West Bengal. The rescued fishermen are Bablu Gazi, Shahid Hossain and Rezaul Islam of Shyamnagar upazila. -UNB