Youth held with Yaba pills in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 02: Police arrested a young man along with 1900 Yaba pills, concealed inside his sandals, from Station Road area in the port city on Sunday night.

The arrestee is Ehsan, 22, son of Abul Kalam, resident of Billapara in Chodah union of Satkania.

Mohammad Mohosin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive in the area and arrested the youth while he was trying to flee the area sensing the presence of police.

During interrogation, the youth confessed that he was carrying Yaba pills hiding those in his sandals. -UNB