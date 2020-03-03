BCG arrests 5 with huge foreign liquors





During the drive, the BCG team also seized 300 bottles of Chinese wine from their possession, a BCG press release said here on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special BCG team led by Operation Officer of its West Zone Lieutenant Imtiaz Alam conducted a drive at a place, adjacent to a SILO, which will be mainly used for handling imported wheat, is being built on the banks of Pashur River under Mongla upazila in Bagerhat district around 12.05 am and nabbed the drug peddlers while they were trying to sell the Chinese liquors.

Among the arrested, two Bangladeshis are Hasnat, 28, and Rumon Sikder, 32 while three Chinese are Jerry, 26, Jack Zia, 33, and Fu Hong, 33. -BSS



















