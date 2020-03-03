Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:44 PM
Hundi trader held in Jashore

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a suspected Hundi trader along with 'hundi money' amounting to Tk 9 lakh from the border area in Sharsha upazila of Jashore district on Sunday night.
The arrestee is Shafiqul Islam, 45, a resident of Shikarpur village.
Subeder Lal Miah of BGB-49 Battalion, said tipped off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Jele Para area at night and arrested Shafiqul.
After searching his body, they recovered TK 9 lakh.
The hundi trader was handed over to police and a case was filed in this connection.


