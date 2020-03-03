Video
Summers ‘twice as long as winters’

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

SYDNEY, Mar 2: Australian summers are lengthening by a month or more while winters are getting shorter due to climate change, according to an analysis by a leading think tank released on Monday.
The Australia Institute said large swathes of the country were experiencing an additional 31 days of summer temperatures each year compared to the 1950s.
While Sydney was just under the average with an extra 28 hot days a year, Melbourne added 38 warmer days since the middle of the 20th century.
In some regional areas ravaged by bushfires in recent months, such as the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie, residents are now experiencing seven more weeks of typical summer temperatures.
"Temperatures which were considered a regular three-month summer in the 1950s now span from early-to-mid-November all the way to mid-March," Australia Institute climate and energy program director Richie Merzian said.    -AFP


