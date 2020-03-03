Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Netanyahu battles for survival in tight election

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

JERUSALEM, Mar 2: Israel held its third election in less than a year on Monday seeking to break a grinding political deadlock, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chasing re-election while facing criminal indictment.
Neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main challenger, Benny Gantz, were able to put together majority coalitions following the last two elections. The final opinion polls suggested the latest round is too close to call. Netanyahu is seeking re-election two weeks before he is due to stand trial on corruption charges.
He has been ordered to appear in court in Jerusalem on 17 March to hear the indictment against him.  The prime minister was charged in November with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection with three separate cases. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a politically motivated "witch hunt". Opponents have called on Netanyahu to step down.    -AFP


