

It’s Bengal, not Delhi

"I have been told by many persons that it's a planned genocide later shown as a riot. Delhi police is under the Centre. There were Delhi police, the CRPF and the CISF. But nothing was done. And BJP is so shameless that they have not even sought an apology," she said while addressing a gathering of party workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Banerjee also asked her party to raise funds to help Delhi riot victims and observed a minute's silence praying for the soul of those killed in the riots. Party workers have been asked to take our rallies condemning BJP's Delhi unit.

She also condemned the 'goli maaro...' slogans raised during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Kolkata on Sunday. "The slogan is incendiary, provocative and illegal. All who raised it would be penalised. It's Kolkata, not Delhi. It's Bengal. If we spare a single person, others would be encouraged," the chief minister said. -HT



























KOLKATA, Mar 2: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre for violence in Northeast Delhi in which 46 people have been killed. Speaking at an event organised by her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, Banerjee also claimed that she had been told that the violence in Delhi was "a planned genocide"."I have been told by many persons that it's a planned genocide later shown as a riot. Delhi police is under the Centre. There were Delhi police, the CRPF and the CISF. But nothing was done. And BJP is so shameless that they have not even sought an apology," she said while addressing a gathering of party workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.Banerjee also asked her party to raise funds to help Delhi riot victims and observed a minute's silence praying for the soul of those killed in the riots. Party workers have been asked to take our rallies condemning BJP's Delhi unit.She also condemned the 'goli maaro...' slogans raised during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Kolkata on Sunday. "The slogan is incendiary, provocative and illegal. All who raised it would be penalised. It's Kolkata, not Delhi. It's Bengal. If we spare a single person, others would be encouraged," the chief minister said. -HT