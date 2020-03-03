Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Taliban to boost Pak, subvert Afghan

US deal gives them international legitimacy

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

Afghan Taliban militants and villagers attend a gathering as they celebrate the peace deal and their victory in the Afghan conflict on US in Afghanistan, in Alingar district of Laghman Province on March 2. photo : AFP

KABUL, Mar 2: The US-Taliban peace deal signed on Saturday will allow US President Donald Trump to check the box on his 2016 campaign promise of bringing American troops home.
The deal is cause for concern for India. The legitimacy and the clear pathway to a share in power given to the Taliban will mean that Pakistan is now free to focus on its eastern borders.
Beyond this, the peace deal represents a 'surrender' - the peace deal gives the terrorist Taliban international legitimacy, signals a win for jihadism, and a boost for Islamists and extremists.
The deal entails reduction in US troop numbers from 14,000 to 8,000, in 135 days. For its part, the Taliban is to sever all ties with al-Qaeda and its affiliates (the Haqqani network is instrumental in Taliban leadership), begin dialogue with the elected Afghan government, opposition and civil society, and end all violence.
The Taliban does not recognise the legitimacy of the current government. It wants a reset, to return to an emirate with stringent Islamic laws. The crisis in the Afghan Unity Government with former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah questioning President Ashraf Ghani's election and threatening to form his own 'inclusive' government complicates the situation.
The gains made over the last 18 years, be it the institutions of democracy or in human and women's rights, are at risk. India must support the constitutional and elected Afghan government to ensure that gains of the last two decades are not lost.
New Delhi must expect a rise in Pakistan-sponsored terror activities in India. While the implications of the deal for the region and India would have been discussed during President Trump's visit, New Delhi needs to continue to remind the international community of the dangers of taking its eyes off Afghanistan.
This deal now opens the door to separate, wider talks between the militants and other Afghan political leaders - including government figures.
Those discussions will be much more challenging. Somehow there will have to be a reconciliation between the Taliban's vision of an "Islamic Emirate" and the democratic modern Afghanistan that has been created since 2001.
Where does that leave women's rights? What is the Taliban's stance on democracy? These are questions that will only be answered when the "intra-Afghan talks" begin. Up until now, the Taliban have been, perhaps deliberately, vague. There are possible obstacles even before those talks begin.    -ECONOMIC TIMES


