Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:43 PM
Pakistan to request British govt for Sharif's deportation

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2: Pakistan has announced that it will request the British government to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he is an "absconder".
"The government has decided in principle to write a letter this week to the British government, seeking deportation of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, as he is an absconder not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the bail granted to him on medical grounds," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told a press conference here on Sunday evening.
She said Sharif had gone to London on November 19 last year for his treatment but was yet to be admitted to a hospital there, indicating that "it was a fixed match played by him, his party and a section of the media on his health", paving the way for his departure to London.
Awan claimed that Sharif and his younger brother Shahbaz had gone to London to protect the businesses of their children.
"Nawaz faked his health condition," she alleged.
Last week, the Punjab government had refused to extend Sharif's bail, declaring that it had found no "legal, moral or medical ground" necessitating an extension in his stay abroad.    -PTI


