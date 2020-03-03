Buttigieg drops out of White House race

Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

WASHINGTON, Mar 2: Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate from a major party, on Sunday ended his campaign to be the Democratic nominee in the November election against Donald Trump.
The 38-year-old had risen rapidly from being a virtual unknown to becoming a national political figure, but he scored poorly in the latest primary in South Carolina, coming fourth with just eight percent.
He was scheduled to address supporters later Sunday in South Bend, Indiana, where he was previously the mayor.
His aides told US media that the former military veteran who served in Afghanistan would officially suspend his campaign.
Buttigieg emerged as the surprise major player in the contest when securing a narrow victory in the Iowa caucuses, earning widespread attention for his unflustered and professional approach in an often bitter Democratic nomination battle.
But his showing in South Carolina on Saturday confirmed polls suggesting that he struggled to attract support among black voters -- a key demographic.    -AFP


