Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:43 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Foreign News

Russia does not want war with anyone: Putin

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

MOSCOW, Mar 2: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia does not plan to go to war with anyone but wants to dissuade other countries from engaging in conflict with Moscow, Tass news agency reported on Monday.
Putin made the comments in a Tass interview in which the Russian news agency began releasing parts of in instalments on Feb. 20. Monday's comments were included in the sixth such instalment.
The publication of the remarks came amid rising tensions in Syria's Idlib region where Russia is backing Syrian regime forces against Turkey. Earlier Sunday, the Bashar Assad regime said northwestern airspace was closed and any aircraft or drone that entered "will be treated as hostile and shot down."
The Syrian regime's announcement followed two days of Turkish drone strikes in Idlib province. Turkey has lost 54 soldiers in February, including 33 killed Thursday in a single airstrike.




Following Thursday's attack, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield to put an end to regime massacres and to prevent radicalization and migration, according to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continued to pound regime targets Sunday, destroying tanks and armored vehicles and killing more than 50 regime soldiers.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iraq PM-designate steps down
Summers ‘twice as long as winters’
North Korea ‘fires missiles’
EU, UK begin talks on post-Brexit relationship
Netanyahu battles for survival in tight election
Tense night in Delhi as rumours of mobs grip city
It’s Bengal, not Delhi
Sacked security guard holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft