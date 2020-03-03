



On Sunday he watched video of the Indian all rounder Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch which sent back Neil Wagner.

On Day two of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Jadeja took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Neil Wagner.

"It was a fantastic catch", Rhodes, who was preparing to fly from Pakistan to Mumbai (via Dubai) said over telephone exclusively.

"It reminded me of Ben Stokes' catch at World Cup v SA".









Ben Stokes, while fielding at deep, went back-pedaling and diving, held a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo in England vs South Africa World Cup Opener.

"Jadeja being a good fielder had great timing and athleticism", Rhodes added.

"It's more important to have "good feet" than "good hands"! Plus; he went for the ball. Often players are not prepared to go for the ball, as they don't want to drop it; or they don't 'Think' they can reach".

