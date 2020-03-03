Uttar Bango go on goal riot as Sultana slams hat-trick





Apart from Sultana's hat-trick with four goals in the 2nd, 33rd, 54th and 65th minutes, Rekha scored a brace in the 21st and 28th minutes while Maleni scored a lone goal in the 64th minute to seal her side to a massive win in the league.

Earlier, in the day's first match also held at the same venue, Nasrin Football Academy blanked Begum Anwara Sporting Club by 2-0 goals.









In the day's match, Unnoti Khatun and Razia Khatun scored one goal each for the winning side in the 65th and 76th minutes respectively. BSS





Women's Football Sultana's brilliant hat-trick saw FC Uttar Bango to register an overwhelming 7-0 goal victory over Kumilla United in a match of the Tricotex Women's Football League held today (Monday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.Apart from Sultana's hat-trick with four goals in the 2nd, 33rd, 54th and 65th minutes, Rekha scored a brace in the 21st and 28th minutes while Maleni scored a lone goal in the 64th minute to seal her side to a massive win in the league.Earlier, in the day's first match also held at the same venue, Nasrin Football Academy blanked Begum Anwara Sporting Club by 2-0 goals.In the day's match, Unnoti Khatun and Razia Khatun scored one goal each for the winning side in the 65th and 76th minutes respectively. BSS