Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:42 PM
Uttar Bango go on goal riot as Sultana slams hat-trick

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Women's Football Sultana's brilliant hat-trick saw FC Uttar Bango to register an overwhelming 7-0 goal victory over Kumilla United in a match of the Tricotex Women's Football League held today (Monday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
Apart from Sultana's hat-trick with four goals in the 2nd, 33rd, 54th and 65th minutes, Rekha scored a brace in the 21st and 28th minutes while Maleni scored a lone goal in the 64th minute to seal her side to a massive win in the league.
Earlier, in the day's first match also held at the same venue, Nasrin Football Academy blanked Begum Anwara Sporting Club by 2-0 goals.




In the day's match, Unnoti Khatun and Razia Khatun scored one goal each for the winning side in the 65th and 76th minutes respectively.    BSS


