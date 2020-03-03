Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Shaheed Ivy Rahman 2nd Division Cricket Tourney ends in Kishoreganj

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, MARCH 2: Shaheed Ivy Rahman 2nd Division Cricket Tournament was ended in Kishoreganj Old Stadium on Monday 02 March. Duranta Krira Chakra defeated the Noman Smrity Sangsad by 5 wickets.
Batting first, Noman Smriti Sangsad collected 132 runs losing all wickets. In response, Duranta Krira Chakra reached the target scoring 133 runs for 5 wickets.
Rakhi became the Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament Mukles the players of Duranta Krira Chakra.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud presided over the prize giving ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Md. Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury was attended as chief guest. BCB Director Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito was attended as special guest.
It was addressed among others by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Abdul Kadir Mia and District Mohila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum and others. Later distribute prize among the winner and runner up teams.
A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament.


