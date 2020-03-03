

Shaheed Ivy Rahman 2nd Division Cricket Tourney ends in Kishoreganj

Batting first, Noman Smriti Sangsad collected 132 runs losing all wickets. In response, Duranta Krira Chakra reached the target scoring 133 runs for 5 wickets.

Rakhi became the Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament Mukles the players of Duranta Krira Chakra.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud presided over the prize giving ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Md. Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury was attended as chief guest. BCB Director Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito was attended as special guest.

It was addressed among others by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Abdul Kadir Mia and District Mohila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum and others. Later distribute prize among the winner and runner up teams.

