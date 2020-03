Chairman of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB)







Chairman of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Major General Moin Uddin handshaking with the officials after the opening ceremony of 'Friendship Cricket Tournament 2020' with an initiative of Sports and Culture Welfare Council of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) at the Banani Field of Water Development Board, on Saturday. photo: Observer DESK