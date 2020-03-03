Tigresses finish another winless T20 WC



Bangladesh batswoman Fargana Hoque Pinky (R) prepares to sweep as Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani (L) looks on during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on March 2, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh chose to bat first winning the toss and managed 91runs only losing eight wickets from stipulated 20 overs. Nigar Sultana was the top scorer, who flocked 39 runs while couple of 13-run's innings came from the bat of Sanjida Islam and Fargana Haque. None of the rest Bangladesh batters could reach even a two digit figure.

The Lankan spinner Shashikala Siriwardene was the main destroyer, who hauled four wickets spending 16 runs only. Besides, Achini Kulasuriya got two wickets and Kavisha Dilhari took one.

Sri Lanka in reply, reached the winning post with 27 balls remaining losing the wicket of Chamari Atapattu. Atapattu departed collecting 30 runs. Hasini Perera and Anushka Sanjeewani remained unbeaten scoring 39 and 16 runs respectively. Nahida Akter was the only successful bowler of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh lost their World Cup starter to India by 17 runs and succumbed to Australia by 86 runs and New Zealand by 17 runs before their defeat against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh divas were also winless in the previous T20 World Cup in 2018 in West Indies.

















