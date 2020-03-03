

Williams returns to give Zimbabwe hope to back in winning way

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh for the second ODI tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, a match that is 'do or die' match for them. A defeat in this match means, they would squander the chance of winning the series after their Test drubbing.

As Williams, their best batsman returns to team while Craig Ervine is expected to play, the visitors are hoping for the best.

Williams, however, said that the senior players should have to take the onus to help the side get back on track.

"I think being 1-0 down is mentally tough for the guys. It was disappointing yesterday in all aspects. Having a plan would be a key to move forward tomorrow. Hopefully I can bring a bit of energy and calmness," Williams said ahead of the match.

"Craig Ervine is getting there too, so he will be ready to play. I also think taking good decisions over a long period of time is crucial. Guys like Brendan and Raza play a massive role in our team. Having them firing is going to be extremely important for us," he added.

According to Williams, the Zimbabwe players vastly couldn't apply themselves which is why they let Bangladesh take upper-hand in every game. He also urged the batsmen to shrug off the mental block and covert the 50 to 100 in a bid to throw stiff challenge to Bangladesh.

"I don't think it's a mental block. I think it is a simple thing of applying ourselves and getting runs on the board. I think our batsmen get in and get out, after getting 50s or 60s. Bangladesh batsmen have got 100s against us. I think getting 100s is extremely important, especially from the senior players," he remarked.

He also thinks that there are some technical glitches which they should have to rectify before the second game.

"There are a few technical things. Quite a few of our batsmen get caught on the back foot. Coming out of our crease and looking to play forward is a big thing. Applying is the next step. It is all well and good talking about it," he concluded. -BSS



















