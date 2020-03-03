Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Sk Jamal tames Arambagh 4-1

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club defeats Arambagh Krira Sangha by 4-1 in Bangladesh Premier League football on Monday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Ivory Coast striker Ballo Famoussa scored two while Gambia strikers Solomon King Kanform and Pa Omar Jobe netted one goal each for the winners. Arambagh's Nigeria striker Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha reduced the margin by one goal.
In the match, Jamal boys led the first half by 2-1 margin.
Now, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will face Saif Sporting Club today (Tuesday) at 3:15pm at its home venue Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
Playing two matches so far, the all reds have one point in their collection. The boys began the league with a 2-1 defeat against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club while their only point came from a 2-2 match against Arambagh Krira Sangha.
Saif boys, on the other hand, have seven points from three matches.
The two rivals faced off in a Premier League match in August last year in Mymensingh where Saif won the match by 3-1 margin.










