Tigers keen to seal title, Zimbabwe to square series today



Tamim Iqbal during practice session on Monday. photo: BCB

Hosts demeaned guests by 169-run's in the starter of the series on Sunday playing dominating cricket in all three areas. Liton Das was absolute on fire against visitors, who slay Zimbabwean bowlers to clutch 126 runs from 105 balls only before getting retired hurt. He was not seen to resume action on that day and his update was still a matter to be informed till writing the news.

Bangladesh have a very long batting line-up with eight genuine batsmen. Most importantly, they played as a team and all top order whiffers showed similar aggression. But among six wickets they lost on Saturday, four were LBWs. So, the batting coach of home side must work on the footwork of batsmen.

Bowlers were also equal to the task to wrap-up guests at 152 after pilling-up mammoth 321 runs losing six wickets batting first. Handy all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin had coloured his comeback performing by both the hands. He scored 27 runs with the bat and claimed three wickets with the ball. Mashrafe, Miraz, Taijul and Mustafiz all delivered their best efforts in previous game. So, Bangladesh will not alter their winning combination if nothing happens uncertain.

Zimbabwe in the contrary, were below their standard in both the parts of the game. Debutant Wesley Madhevere was the only performer to mention. The under-19 boy took one wicket with the ball and gathered 35 runs with the bat, which was the highest individual score for Zimbabwe in that match.

Comeback of senior all-rounder like Sean Williams will surely boost-up Rhodesians to some extent today. Another experienced cricketer Craig Ervine also has possibility to play recovering from injury.

Forecast however, shows fair weather for cricket at SICS. Toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as big target as they can in the batting paradise.



















