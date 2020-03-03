Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Coronavirus: Staff force Louvre closure over infection fears

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

The Louvre museum in Paris has remained shut amid concerns over France's coronavirus outbreak.
Staff at the Louvre - the most visited museum in world - voted "almost unanimously" not to open on Sunday, a union representative said. On Saturday the French government banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. France has reported 100 cases of the Covid-19 disease. Two people have died.




What happened at the Louvre on Sunday?
Queues formed outside the museum's iconic pyramid in the rain, but the doors remained shut. A statement on the museum's website said a meeting was reviewing the "public health situation linked to Covid-19 prevention measures" announced by the government. The previous day, an emergency cabinet meeting banned large gatherings "in confined spaces", as well as open-air events such as Sunday's Paris half-marathon.
Union official Christian Galani told AFP news agency: "The meeting was arranged to discuss the concerns of staff", adding management representatives were unable to convince workers to go to work.
"The Louvre is a confined space which welcomes more than 5,000 people a day," Mr Galani said. "There is real concern on the part of staff."    -BBC



