Discussion programme of Laurent Gaudé to be held at AFD

A discussion programme of the acclaimed French novelist and playwright Laurent Gaudé will be held on March 4 at the Auditorium Nouvelle Vague, Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD), Dhanmondi in the city. Shishir Bhattacharja, director of Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka will moderate the event.Born in 1972, Laurent Gaudé studied literature and drama in Paris. In 1997, he published his first play, 'Onysos le furieux (Furious Onysos)'. He spent the next few years writing for the theatre. In 2001, he published his first novel, 'Cris (Shouts)'. One year later, he won the Prix Goncourt des Lycéens and the Prix des Libraires with 'Death of an Ancient King'. In 2004, he was awarded the Prix Goncourt for his novel 'The House of Scorta', which has been translated in more than 30 countries. A novelist and playwright, Laurent Gaudé is also the author of a number of short stories and poems. His plays are performed both in France and abroad. His latest book, 'Our Europe', published in 2019, has been awarded by the European Book Prize. The discussion will be in French and English.