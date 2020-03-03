Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:41 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Art & Culture

Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj honoured

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Culture Desk

Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj honoured

Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj honoured

The first-ever Indian transgender woman recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award and noted Bharatanatyam guru Narthaki Nataraj was honoured in Dhaka on February 29, reports news agency UNB.
Bandhu Social Welfare Society, a Bangladeshi charity and community-based organisation, organised the felicitation ceremony at the main auditorium of the National Museum in honour of the dancer who received Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in 2019.
UNDP country director Sudipto Mukherjee handed over the crest of honour at the ceremony to the dancer. Bandhu Social Welfare Society chairperson Anisul Islam Hero and executive director Saleh Ahmed were also present on the occasion.
Narthaki presented a dance performance at the event and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the organisers and people of Bangladesh.
Bandhu's transgender community dance group, "Shatta' (Essence of Soul), also performed at the ceremony.
Born in Tamil Nadu, India, Narthaki Nataraj became the first-ever transgender woman in the world to receive a top civilian award, after being felicitated with the Padma Shri in 2019. She received an Honorary Doctorate degree from Periyar Maniammai University, India in 2016.
Honouring her legacy and career as an icon empowering the marginalised transgender community, Tamil Nadu School Education Department introduced a lesson about Nataraj in the Tamil textbook for Plus One (11th Standard) students in 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus: Staff force Louvre closure over infection fears
Discussion programme of Laurent Gaudé to be held at AFD
Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj honoured
Ranjit’s intimate plays on human emotions and sensations
Akshay Kumar talks to young girl about self defence
Van Gogh’s Sunflowers caught up in Tokyo coronavirus quarantine
Iran death penalty film wins top Berlin prize
Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft