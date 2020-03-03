JKKNIU holds teachers association election



Md Nazrul Islam, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Information System and Shahjada Ahsan Habib, Assistant Professor of Public Administration and Governance Studies Department from ruling party Awami League (AL) backed Bangabondhu-Blue panel has been elected the President and General Secretary of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Teachers' Association (JKKNIUTA) respectively. Earlier teachers cast their votes from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on February 19, 2020 at the JKKNIU Conference room.Assistant Professor Asif Iqbal Arif as Join Secretary, Assistant Professor Nila Saha as Organizing Secretary, Assistant Professor Prahallad Chandra Das as Treasurer, Associate Professor Dr Selim Al Mamun as Education &Research Secretary, Assistant Professor Bijoy Chandra Das as Sports and Cultural Secretary, Assistant Professor Mazharul Hossain Tokder as Office & Publicity Secretary has been elected respectively.Returning officer, Prof Dr Bijoy Bhushon Das has alleged the results in the evening. "Some of 194voters while a total of 171 cast their votes- which is about 88 percent" he added. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AHM Mustafizur Rahman and Treasurer Prof Md Jalal Uddin congratulated the winner panel.