Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:40 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Eduvista

DIU holds seminar on Bangabandhu’s Education Philosophy

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Eduvista Desk

DIU holds seminar on Bangabandhu’s Education Philosophy

DIU holds seminar on Bangabandhu’s Education Philosophy

To mark the Mujib Birth Centenary  celebration, Daffodil International University (DIU) in collaboration with the monthly education based magazine Education Watch organized a seminar titled 'Education Philosophy and Education Thinking of Bangabandhu: Today's Education System, Expectation and Challenge' on March 01, 2020 at 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil International university. National Prof and President of Mujib Birth Centenary implementation committee Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam was present at the seminar as the chief guest. Prof Dr Mezbauddin Ahmed, Chairman, Bangladesh Accreditation Council inaugurated the seminar. Besides this Prof Dr Wahiduzzaman Chan, Former Vice-Chancellor, Noakhali University of Science and Technology, Prof Dr Yousuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of DIU, were present as the guest speakers. Dr Mahbub Litu, Chairman, Department of Special Education, University of Dhaka presented the keynote speech in the seminar. Presided over by Dr Augustin Cruiz, Advisor of Education Watch, the seminar was also addressed by, Former Secretary Serajuddin Ahmed, Prof Dr Habba Khatun, and Md Khalilur Rahman, Editor of Education Watch.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former CDA Chairman M Abdus Salam and Vice-Chancellor of CVASU
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
JKKNIU holds teachers association election
Prof Dr Muntassir Mamoon delivering his speech on a discussion meeting
M Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director of Service and Distribution, BARI
DIU holds seminar on Bangabandhu’s Education Philosophy
AAGUB forms new committee
Premier bank arranges school banking conference 2020


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft