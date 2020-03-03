

DIU holds seminar on Bangabandhu’s Education Philosophy















To mark the Mujib Birth Centenary celebration, Daffodil International University (DIU) in collaboration with the monthly education based magazine Education Watch organized a seminar titled 'Education Philosophy and Education Thinking of Bangabandhu: Today's Education System, Expectation and Challenge' on March 01, 2020 at 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil International university. National Prof and President of Mujib Birth Centenary implementation committee Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam was present at the seminar as the chief guest. Prof Dr Mezbauddin Ahmed, Chairman, Bangladesh Accreditation Council inaugurated the seminar. Besides this Prof Dr Wahiduzzaman Chan, Former Vice-Chancellor, Noakhali University of Science and Technology, Prof Dr Yousuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of DIU, were present as the guest speakers. Dr Mahbub Litu, Chairman, Department of Special Education, University of Dhaka presented the keynote speech in the seminar. Presided over by Dr Augustin Cruiz, Advisor of Education Watch, the seminar was also addressed by, Former Secretary Serajuddin Ahmed, Prof Dr Habba Khatun, and Md Khalilur Rahman, Editor of Education Watch.