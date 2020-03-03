AAGUB forms new committee

Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Eduvista Desk

A new executive committee of the Alumni Association of German Universities in Bangladesh (AAGUB) for the term 2020-2021(Two years) has been formed. Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam from the Department of Applied Chemistry & Chemical Engineering of the University of Dhaka has been elected as President (uncontested) and Prof Dr Shafiq-Ur Rahman, Department of Urban & Regional Planning, Jahangirnagar University has been elected as General Secretary (Uncontested). They also served as President and General Secretary for the previous term. Prof Rafiqul Islam is also the President of Bangladesh Association of Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows (BACSAF). AAGUB was formed in 1976 with an aim to exchange experiences and ideas among its members, promotion of cooperation between Bangladesh and German scholars as well as promotion of cultural relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.


