Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:40 PM
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Premier bank arranges school banking conference 2020

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Eduvista Desk

The Premier Bank Limited recently organized "School Banking Conference 2020" at Puro Jono milonkendra, Moulvibazar as the lead bank. Nazia Shirin, DC of Moulvibazar attended the programme as chief guest while Mohammed Shamim Murshed, Head of Retail Banking Division of the Premier Bank Limited presided over the event.  
Mojtoba Rummon Chowdhury Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet, Shahnaz Parvin, Deputy Director, Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka &Tanvir Ahsan, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Bank along with senior officials from Premier Bank, as well as all scheduled banks operating in Moulvibazar also attended the event.




The main objective of the programme, under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank, was to let the students know about "savings, creating savings mentality& habit and growing up with a positive view of savings. The conference was attended by 300 students along with teachers of 40 schools of the district.


