

Australia awards scholarships

Bachelors/Masters/PhD Degrees

Deadline: 30 Apr 2020 (annual)

Study in: Australia

Course starts in 2020

Brief description:

Australia awards scholarships, formerly known as Australian Development Scholarships (ADS), provide opportunities for people from developing countries, particularly those countries located in the Indo-Pacific region, to undertake full time undergraduate or postgraduate study at participating Australian universities and Technical and Further Education (TAFE) institutions.

Host Institution(s): Any of the Participating Australian Institutions

Level/Field(s) of study: Undergraduate or Postgraduate Programmes that are related to your country's priority areas for development which are listed on the participating country profiles.

Australia Awards are not available for training in areas related to flying aircraft, nuclear technology or military training.

Number of Scholarships: Not specified.

Target group: Citizens of one of the participating countries in Asia, Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

Scholarship value/inclusions/duration:

The scholarship benefits generally include: full tuition fees, return air travel, establishment allowance, Contribution to Living Expenses (CLE), Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC), Introductory Academic Programme (IAP), Pre-Course English (PCE) fees, etc. See the complete list of benefits at the official website.

The scholarships are offered for the minimum period necessary for the individual to complete the academic programme specified by the Australian higher education institution, including any preparatory training.

Eligibility: To be eligible to receive a Scholarship, applicants must:

1. Be a minimum of 18 years of age on 1 February of the year of commencing the scholarship;

2. Be a citizen of a participating country (as listed on the Australia Awards website) and be residing in and applying for the scholarship from their country of citizenship;

3. Not be a citizen of Australia, hold permanent residency in Australia or be applying for a visa to live in Australia permanently;

4. Not be married to, engaged to, or a de facto of a person who holds, or is eligible to hold, Australian or New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency, at any time during the application, selection or mobilisation phases (note: residents of Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau with New Zealand citizenship are eligible but must apply for a Student visa;

5. Not be current serving military personnel;

6. Not have previously received a long-term Australia award unless they have resided outside of Australia for twice the length of the total time that they were in Australia (for example, a previous awardees who has been on an Australia awards scholarship in Australia for four years will not be eligible to apply for another Australia awards scholarship until they have resided outside Australia for eight years);

7. Have satisfied any specific criteria established by the programme area or the government of the applicant's country of citizenship (e.g. having worked a certain number of years in an appropriate sector);

8. Be able to satisfy the admission requirements of the institution at which the award is to be undertaken (this may mean that programme areas will need to withdraw an award offer if the recipient cannot satisfy the institution's admission requirements. This may not be known until programme areas request a placement at selected institutions);

9. Be able to satisfy all requirements of the Department of Home Affairs to hold a Student Visa. This may mean that the programme area will need to withdraw an award offer if the recipient cannot satisfy the visa requirements;

10. Not be applying for a scholarship for a course of study at an academic level lesser than they have already achieved (eg be applying for a Master's scholarship when they already hold a PhD); and

11. Applicants must inform the programme area of any connection or relationship to staff employed at programme areas (including locally engaged staff at post) or with managing contractors so that the application may be properly and transparently managed.

Read the complete eligibility criteria in the Australia awards policy handbook (PDF)

Application instructions: Check the open and close dates for your country, and select your country of citizenship/residency from the list of participating countries for specific information on eligibility, priority areas and how to apply. Deadline varies per country. The deadline for most countries is 30 April 2020 except for Vanuatu (March 31). It is important to read the how to apply page and visit the country specific pages, and the official website (link found below) for detailed and updated information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Official Scholarship Website: http://www.dfat.gov.au/people-to-people/australia-awards/Pages/australia-awards-scholarships.aspx















