Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:40 PM
Lufthansa calls off flights to China, Tehran temporarily

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

BERLIN, March 2: Lufthansa said on Monday that it was suspending flights to China until April 24 and to Tehran until April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Lufthansa said it was also adjusting its flights to northern Italy. It said Austrian Airlines was slashing its flights to Italy in March and April by 40per cent while Brussels Airlines is cutting flights to Rome, Milan, Venice and Bologna by 30per cent until March 14. Swiss Airlines will probably also cut some services to parts of Italy until the end of April while Eurowings is reducing capacity to some Italian destinations until March 8.
Lufthansa said it was too early to assess the impact on its earnings, which are due to be published on March 19.    -Reuters


