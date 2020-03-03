Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:40 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Business

Gulf shares make a comeback after massive losses

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

DUBAI, March 2: Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states rebounded Monday, after huge losses in the previous session driven by fears over the impact of the coronavirus which has sent oil prices below $50 a barrel.
Kuwait Boursa, which suspended trading Sunday after shedding over 10 per cent, led the rally with its premier shares index soaring some 7.0 per cent and the All-Shares index surging around 5.0 per cent.
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul market gained 2.3 per cent at the start of trading with energy giant Saudi Aramco rising 1.0 per cent from historic lows on Sunday.
Dubai Financial Market Index climbed 2.2 per cent and its sister UAE market in Abu Dhabi rose 1.4 per cent. The tiny Muscat Securities Market in Oman inched up 0.2 per cent while Bahrain bourse rose 2.2 per cent. The recovery came as oil prices gained more than 3.0 per cent to above $51 a barrel.
Qatar Stock Exchange, which was closed on Sunday for a holiday, bucked the trend to slide 3.1 per cent at the start of trading.
On Sunday, the first trading day of the week in the region, all the Gulf bourses except Qatar posted heavy losses.
The Saudi market, the region's largest, had dropped 3.7 per cent to an 18-month low with Saudi Aramco diving to its lowest price since listing about three months ago.
The United Arab Emirates bourses of Dubai and Abu Dhabi fell 4.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. Bahrain shares shed 3.4 per cent and the Muscat bourse dropped 1.2 per cent.
Asian stock markets also made a partial recovery on Monday as the Bank of Japan pledged support following heavy losses last week on concerns over the mounting economic impact of coronavirus.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus deals shattering blow to Asian factories
S Korea's Jeju Air buys Eastar Jet at lower price amid virus outbreak
Lufthansa calls off flights to China, Tehran temporarily
Israeli airline eyes mass job cuts over coronavirus
Japan electronics maker Sharp to make masks at display plant
Gulf shares make a comeback after massive losses
Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour
Malaysia, India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft