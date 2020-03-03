Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Home Business

Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

SYDNEY, March 2: China is transferring tens of thousands of Uighur detainees out of internment camps and into factories that supply some of the world's leading brands, an Australian think tank said Monday.
Top global brands such as Apple, BMW and Sony have been accused of getting supplies from factories using the forced labour, an explosive allegation that could reverberate in boardrooms across the world.
The Australian Strategic Policy Institute said the Chinese government has transferred 80,000 or more Uighurs out of camps in Xinjiang and into factories across the country.
"Uighurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors," the think tank said.
"Some factories across China are using forced Uighur labour under a state-sponsored labour transfer scheme that is tainting the global supply chain."
The brands, it added, included "Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen".
"Companies using forced Uighur labour in their supply chains could find themselves in breach of laws which prohibit the importation of goods made with forced labour or mandate disclosure of forced labour supply chain risks," the report said.
"The companies listed in this report should conduct immediate and thorough human rights due diligence on their factory labour in China, including robust and independent social audits and inspections."
When asked about the report Volkswagen spokesman Nikolas Thorke said: "We are committed to our responsibility in all areas of our business where we hold direct authority."
"None of the mentioned supplier companies are currently a direct supplier of Volkswagen," he added.
Apple referred AFP to an earlier statement it issued, which said the firm was "dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our supply chain is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."  "We work closely with all our suppliers to ensure our high standards are upheld," the statement said.
China's foreign ministry on Monday slammed the ASPI report as having "no factual basis", and accused the institute of attempting to "smear China's efforts to oppose terrorism and fight extremism in Xinjiang."
The Xinjiang measures have "achieved good results" and "all participants undergoing anti-extremism education have graduated and achieved stable employment," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang said at a regular press briefing.    -AFP


