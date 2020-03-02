BTRC to delink illegal handsets





BTRC is going to introduce a National Equipment Identity Register soon to disconnect the illegal handsets. It issued a tender notice for the purchase of equipment and installation of the register on Feb 19.

It asked all to buy mobile phones carefully in a notice on Saturday.

The regulator had requested the customers in July last year to check the IMEI number and preserve the purchase receipt while buying a handset.

In Saturday's notice, it noted that anyone can check whether the information on their handsets are on the NOC Automation and IMEI Database or NAID.

A customer needs to type "KYD<space>the 15-digit IMEI number" and send SMS to 16002. The BTRC will let the users know about the status of their handsets in a return SMS.

The IMEI number can be received from the printed sticker on the box or packet of a mobile set or by dialling *#06#.









Once the process to disconnect the illegal sets begins, only a specific SIM card can be used in such handsets for a certain period, the BTRC said. No SIM card will work on the sets after the period and the customer will be compelled to stop using a cloned or illegally imported handset.

The BTRC has taken the initiative to prevent the import of illegal handsets, theft, health hazards and loss of revenue, according to the notice.

Though there is no statistics from the government on illegal handsets in the country, the business community assumes that the number could be at least 30 million.

