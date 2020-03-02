Nominations of two Mayor nominees, 11 councillors cancelled after scrutiny





They are, Khokan Chowdhury and Tanjur Abedin are Independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the nomination forms of Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League nominee, the BNP nominee for Mayor Post Dr. Shahdat Hussain, Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Jatiya Party nominee Solaiman Alam Sheth, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Majur of Peoples Party, have been found valid.

Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls and other senior officials of the Chattogram office of EC remain present on the scrutiny.

Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer that the seconders of Khokan Chowdhury and Tanjur Abedin have denied their involvement in the signatures. So, the EC had cancelled those two nominations, Hasanuzzaman said.

The scrutiny of nomination forms was held at Chattogram Jila Shilpakala Academy auditorium at 10 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the nomination forms of 11 councillors' candidates have been cancelled.

The candidates whose nominations have been cancelled will be able to file appeal within three days.

Meanwhile, nine Mayor aspirants, 220 aspirants for 41 wards and 58 candidates for 14 reserved Councillor post have submitted their nominations on February 27, the last date for submission of nominations.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9. The Election will be held on March 29 next.

Meanwhile, BNP nominee for Mayor Post Dr. Shahadat Hussain alleged that the EC had been behaving with the BNP candidate as step motherly attitude. But Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League nominee termed it as a behavior of BNP to find out any conspiracy in the Government's process.









Talking to the journalists on Sunday after scrutiny, Shahadat Hussain said, "We shall continue till the conclusion of the election and we will win the election."

BNP nominee demanded the changing of Polls date from March 29 to March 31 for a long holiday of four days. He advocated for executive power of the Army during the elections.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury claimed, "We did not yet violate the polls code of conduct. We have been honouring EC directives properly."

