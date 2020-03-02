Washington state declares emergency amid coronavirus death, illnesses at nursing facility





WASHINGTON, Mar 1: Concerns about the coronavirus intensified across the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, after a person from the Seattle area died and as two new cases emerged inside a nursing care facility in Kirkland, Washington, where dozens of other people were reported to be feeling sick.Gov Jay Inslee of Washington declared a state of emergency, and said officials were considering cancelling sporting events, closing schools and taking any other steps needed to slow the spread of the virus. "If - and this is a big if - there is a social distancing strategy that becomes necessary, the emergency declaration would give us some legal authority," he said.At two schools that have had ties to cases, in Oregon and Washington, officials announced that they were shuttering buildings for several days, and ordering deep cleanings.And in Kirkland, where a health care worker in her 40s at the Life Care Center, a long-term nursing facility, and a resident of the centre, in her 70s, were reported Saturday to have tested positive for the virus, health officials expressed alarm at the possibility of more cases. Among 288residents and workers at Life Care, more than 50 people - 25 health workers and 27 residents - have shown symptoms of respiratory illness or have been hospitalised for pneumonia, local health officials said."We are very concerned about an outbreak in a setting where there are many older people," said Dr Jeff Duchin, the health officer for Public Health Seattle & King County. A team of federal health workers was dispatched to Kirkland to assist local workers, and many more coronavirus tests were expected to be conducted in the coming days.Older people are much more likely to face serious illness if infected with the coronavirus. They are also much more likely to die. An analysis of Chinese patients found that nearly 15% of infected people over age 80 died; of those in their 70s, 8% died.Workers in plastic protective gear and masks seen rolling a patient, also in a mask, to an ambulance outside the centre, a low-slung building on a side street tucked among small condo complexes and surrounded by pine trees.-The New York Times