Speaker Shirin cancels New Delhi visit





An official says she has cancelled the visit because she will be busy ahead of the start of the 100 Years of Mujib celebrations.

She had been scheduled to travel to New Delhi leading a nine-strong delegation at the invitation of Om Birla, the speaker of India's Lok Sabha, on Monday.

But Tarique Mahmud, a spokesman for the Parliament Secretariat, told bdnews24.com on Sunday that the programme was "rescheduled" as Shirin would be busy for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations.

A new schedule of the visit would be announced









after Mar 26 Independence Day, he added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had cancelled their tours to India amid violent protests over a citizenship law in the country's northeast. Similar protests over the law in New Delhi were followed by deadly Hindu-Muslim clashes last week. -bdnews24.com



Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has cancelled her visit to New Delhi after recent Hindu-Muslim clashes in the Indian capital.An official says she has cancelled the visit because she will be busy ahead of the start of the 100 Years of Mujib celebrations.She had been scheduled to travel to New Delhi leading a nine-strong delegation at the invitation of Om Birla, the speaker of India's Lok Sabha, on Monday.But Tarique Mahmud, a spokesman for the Parliament Secretariat, told bdnews24.com on Sunday that the programme was "rescheduled" as Shirin would be busy for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations.A new schedule of the visit would be announcedafter Mar 26 Independence Day, he added.Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had cancelled their tours to India amid violent protests over a citizenship law in the country's northeast. Similar protests over the law in New Delhi were followed by deadly Hindu-Muslim clashes last week. -bdnews24.com